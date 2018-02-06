The Eagles to perform at new Bucks arena

Iconic classic rock band The Eagles will perform at the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 18, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the all-time legendary rock bands to Milwaukee and the WESC in October,” said WESC general manager and head of programming Raj Saha.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have recorded six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The Eagles is the latest in a growing list of big time shows that have been announced for the new downtown arena, which will open this fall. Justin Timberlake will perform there on Sept. 21. Elton John will perform there on Feb. 19, 2019. The Foo Fighters will perform there on Oct. 17. Maroon 5 will play there on Sept. 16. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform there on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the Eagles show go on sale Friday, Feb. 16.