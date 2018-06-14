Team hopes ‘Bucks’ sign turns into arena district meeting place

Fans heading to Milwaukee Bucks games in the new arena will now have a clear landmark to meet their friends and family after crews finished installing a roughly 400-square-foot sign spelling out the team name at the southeast corner of the arena.

“This will really be the destination for people to come to,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “This will be the monument where people will meet, where people will take pictures, where people be just pumped up to get in as they enter in to this new era of Bucks basketball.”

Designed by Selbert Perkins Design of Chicago and fabricated by De Pere-based Jones Sign Co., the monument is made up of five letters, each about 12 feet high and 6 feet wide. In total, the sign is 33 feet wide and 8 feet deep, with benches behind each letter for fans to sit in.

The letters are made from steel tube, faux rolled steel, aluminum, composite materials and perforated metal. Each letter took six weeks to make and weighs about 4,100 pounds. Crews spent up to two hours installing each letter over the course of two days this week.

“This is going to be one of the navigational monuments through this entire district,” Feigin said.

He pointed out the letters will glow at night, adding the sign is one of the “special kind of attributes” the Bucks are planning throughout the arena area. He said additional elements would be unveiled in the coming weeks.