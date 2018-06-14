Team hopes ‘Bucks’ sign turns into arena district meeting place

Final letter placed at southeast corner of arena

by

June 14, 2018, 4:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/team-hopes-bucks-sign-turns-into-arena-district-meeting-place/

Fans heading to Milwaukee Bucks games in the new arena will now have a clear landmark to meet their friends and family after crews finished installing a roughly 400-square-foot sign spelling out the team name at the southeast corner of the arena.

“This will really be the destination for people to come to,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “This will be the monument where people will meet, where people will take pictures, where people be just pumped up to get in as they enter in to this new era of Bucks basketball.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designed by Selbert Perkins Design of Chicago and fabricated by De Pere-based Jones Sign Co., the monument is made up of five letters, each about 12 feet high and 6 feet wide. In total, the sign is 33 feet wide and 8 feet deep, with benches behind each letter for fans to sit in.

The letters are made from steel tube, faux rolled steel, aluminum, composite materials and perforated metal. Each letter took six weeks to make and weighs about 4,100 pounds. Crews spent up to two hours installing each letter over the course of two days this week.

“This is going to be one of the navigational monuments through this entire district,” Feigin said.

He pointed out the letters will glow at night, adding the sign is one of the “special kind of attributes” the Bucks are planning throughout the arena area. He said additional elements would be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Fans heading to Milwaukee Bucks games in the new arena will now have a clear landmark to meet their friends and family after crews finished installing a roughly 400-square-foot sign spelling out the team name at the southeast corner of the arena.

“This will really be the destination for people to come to,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “This will be the monument where people will meet, where people will take pictures, where people be just pumped up to get in as they enter in to this new era of Bucks basketball.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designed by Selbert Perkins Design of Chicago and fabricated by De Pere-based Jones Sign Co., the monument is made up of five letters, each about 12 feet high and 6 feet wide. In total, the sign is 33 feet wide and 8 feet deep, with benches behind each letter for fans to sit in.

The letters are made from steel tube, faux rolled steel, aluminum, composite materials and perforated metal. Each letter took six weeks to make and weighs about 4,100 pounds. Crews spent up to two hours installing each letter over the course of two days this week.

“This is going to be one of the navigational monuments through this entire district,” Feigin said.

He pointed out the letters will glow at night, adding the sign is one of the “special kind of attributes” the Bucks are planning throughout the arena area. He said additional elements would be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm