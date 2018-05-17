Summerfest unveils over 70 new food and beverage items for this year’s festival

Includes BelAir Cantina tacos, Divino's Italian doughnuts and Chubby Cheesecakes's Wisco Burger [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

May 17, 2018, 2:14 PM

Klement’s Sausage, BelAir Cantina, and Koepsell’s Kettle Corn are among the handful of Milwaukee-based food vendors that are new to Summerfest‘s food and beverage lineup this year.

The organization yesterday revealed a selection of the 70 plus foods and beverages that will be offered for the first time at the 11-day music festival. Among them were BelAir Cantina’s Carne Asada and Ninja Pig Tacos, Vagabond’s Trailer Fries, Ward’s House of Prime’s Tater Tot Poutine, Solo’s Bacon Wrapper Cannoli, and Klement’s Sausage’s Four Cheese Bratwurst.

MillerCoors will offer a new selection of beverages, including its Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, Crispin Rose, and Leinenkugel’s Northwoods Lager. In addition, Pepsi Co.-owned company bubly will add its grapefruit, lime, and strawberry sparkling water to this year’s new offerings.

Summerfest also unveiled 40 new merchandise items, produced by its exclusive vendor Deerfield, Ill.-based The Specialized Marketing Group Inc. The items include youth and adult t-shirts, posters and a custom-designed Sumerfest guitar. All merchandise will be available on its website prior to the festival.

Summerfest 2018 runs from June 27 to July 1 and July 3-8 and is presented by American Family Insurance.

