Summerfest attendance down in 2018

Visitor total fell 8 percent from festival's 50th edition

by

July 13, 2018, 12:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/summerfest-attendance-down-in-2018/

Summerfest saw a decline in attendance coming off of its 50th edition in 2017, with a total of 766,192 attending this year’s festival, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

The new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage on the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

The total was down 8 percent from the 2017 festival, which brought in 831,769 visitors. Festival officials noted that this year’s 11-day festival included three days of excessive heat warnings and two rainy days, which may have affected attendance.

It follows two years of consecutive attendance growth for the Big Gig. In 2016, attendance totaled 804,116. In 2015, attendance was 772,000.

This year’s festival included the unveiling of the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, north gate and community plaza and the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden.

Artists who performed at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater included: Imagine Dragons, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, Halsey and Logic, Florida Georgia Line, Dave Matthews Band, J. Cole, Journey and Def Leppard, Shawn Mendes, Blake Shelton, The Weeknd and Arcade Fire.

“In 2018, Summerfest delivered on its promise to offer one of the most diverse line-ups in the industry which appealed to our entire community,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “I want to thank our fans, sponsors, volunteers, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Transit System, vendors and staff who persevered through five challenging weather days. Despite the rain and heat, our organization provided 11 great days of music, food and fun and contributed significantly to our local economy,”

About 14 percent of all attendees, 106,294 patrons in total, took advantage of an admission promotion this year.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Summerfest saw a decline in attendance coming off of its 50th edition in 2017, with a total of 766,192 attending this year’s festival, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

The new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage on the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

The total was down 8 percent from the 2017 festival, which brought in 831,769 visitors. Festival officials noted that this year’s 11-day festival included three days of excessive heat warnings and two rainy days, which may have affected attendance.

It follows two years of consecutive attendance growth for the Big Gig. In 2016, attendance totaled 804,116. In 2015, attendance was 772,000.

This year’s festival included the unveiling of the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, north gate and community plaza and the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden.

Artists who performed at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater included: Imagine Dragons, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, Halsey and Logic, Florida Georgia Line, Dave Matthews Band, J. Cole, Journey and Def Leppard, Shawn Mendes, Blake Shelton, The Weeknd and Arcade Fire.

“In 2018, Summerfest delivered on its promise to offer one of the most diverse line-ups in the industry which appealed to our entire community,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “I want to thank our fans, sponsors, volunteers, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Transit System, vendors and staff who persevered through five challenging weather days. Despite the rain and heat, our organization provided 11 great days of music, food and fun and contributed significantly to our local economy,”

About 14 percent of all attendees, 106,294 patrons in total, took advantage of an admission promotion this year.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm