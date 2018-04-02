Spring dreams

This photo, taken in 1924, shows the Mitchell Park Flower Show at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Conservatory. The original conservatory was built in 1898 and displayed flowers in a greenhouse setting until 1955, when it was deemed “unsafe and impractical to repair.” The conservatory was demolished and replaced by The Domes – themselves suffering from age-related deterioration today.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
