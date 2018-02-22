Skylight Music Theatre sells Broadway Theatre Center

Organization enters 50-year leaseback deal

by

February 22, 2018, 10:57 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/skylight-music-theatre-sells-broadway-theatre-center/

Skylight Music Theatre has sold the Broadway Theatre Center to developer Robert Joseph and entered into a 50-year leaseback deal with him that will allow the organization to continue performing at the Historic Third Ward facility.

Broadway Theatre Center

Skylight sold the theater at 158 N. Broadway to Broadway Theatre LLC for $3.5 million, according to state records.

Under the deal, the organization will continue to perform in the Cabot and Studio Theatres of the center. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks will also continue to perform at the center.

The sale will help ensure the musical theater group’s financial stability and allow it to rebuild its endowment, Skylight officials said in an announcement Wednesday.

“In Skylight’s role as owner/landlord of the Broadway Theatre Center, we have been examining options for the building to address deferred maintenance, create liquidity and stabilize finances,” Skylight officials said. “This sale/leaseback allows Skylight to be out of the building management business, which had become a significant drain on resources. Skylight’s efforts can now be focused on our core competency and mission of producing the full spectrum of music theater.”

Joseph plans to make improvements to the building, including replacing or upgrading the HVAC system and elevator and renovating the office tower.

Skylight officials said they also plan to upgrade the lighting and sound systems in the 358-seat Cabot Theatre.

Skylight Music Theatre has sold the Broadway Theatre Center to developer Robert Joseph and entered into a 50-year leaseback deal with him that will allow the organization to continue performing at the Historic Third Ward facility.

Broadway Theatre Center

Skylight sold the theater at 158 N. Broadway to Broadway Theatre LLC for $3.5 million, according to state records.

Under the deal, the organization will continue to perform in the Cabot and Studio Theatres of the center. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks will also continue to perform at the center.

The sale will help ensure the musical theater group’s financial stability and allow it to rebuild its endowment, Skylight officials said in an announcement Wednesday.

“In Skylight’s role as owner/landlord of the Broadway Theatre Center, we have been examining options for the building to address deferred maintenance, create liquidity and stabilize finances,” Skylight officials said. “This sale/leaseback allows Skylight to be out of the building management business, which had become a significant drain on resources. Skylight’s efforts can now be focused on our core competency and mission of producing the full spectrum of music theater.”

Joseph plans to make improvements to the building, including replacing or upgrading the HVAC system and elevator and renovating the office tower.

Skylight officials said they also plan to upgrade the lighting and sound systems in the 358-seat Cabot Theatre.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am