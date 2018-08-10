Skylight Music Theatre artistic director leaving after season

Artistic director Ray Jivoff will leave the staff of Skylight Music Theatre in June 2019 following the completion of the current season, the organization

“It’s simply time for a change. After 20 years, I look forward to stepping away from the responsibilities of a management position,” Jivoff said.

Jivoff began performing with Skylight in 1990 and was hired as education director in 1999. He became associate artistic director in 2009. He stepped in as interim artistic director in 2016 and took on the position completely in 2017.

“We are grateful that Ray said ‘yes’ when we asked him to step in as artistic director,” said Jack Lemmon, Skylight executive director. “We knew he was the right person at the right time. Skylight is part of his DNA and he has brought a sense of fun back to the company. We look forward to announcing plans for his continued connection to the place that has been his artistic home for nearly three decades.”

In his final season as artistic director, Jivoff will direct Pippin, the season opener running from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, and Kiss Me, Kate, the closing show running from May 17 to June 9. He’ll also perform in Things that go Ding!, running Feb. 22 to March 3.

Jivoff is also planning Skylight’s 2019-’20 season and will be involved in various capacities with the organization after he leaves.

“When we tapped Ray for the artistic director role, we knew that the management demands would mean less time for him to spend on the things he cares most passionately about: education, working with actors, directing, acting,” said Michael Leuder, Skylight board president. “He never asked for this job, but he took it because he cares so deeply about Skylight. He has given us a full year’s notice, so we are in an excellent position to take the time we need to launch a careful search and make the right decision moving forward.”

Jivoff is the second artistic director of an area theater to announce his departure this summer. Milwaukee Chamber Theater’s C. Michael Wright announced in July he will step down following the 2019-20 season.