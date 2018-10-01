Shinedown to perform at Fiserv Forum

29th show announced for new arena

October 01, 2018, 12:57 PM

Shinedown

Rock band Shinedown on March 8, 2019 will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show will be part of the group’s “Attention Attention World Tour,” which will feature rock bands Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

“We welcome rockers Shinedown to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha general manager at Fiserv Forum. “If you only knew how excited we are to have them.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on on Friday, Oct. 5.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far 29 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Shinedown, March 8, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host their preseason home opener on Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls and its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall. 

