Shinedown to perform at Fiserv Forum

Rock band Shinedown on March 8, 2019 will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show will be part of the group’s “Attention Attention World Tour,” which will feature rock bands Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

“We welcome rockers Shinedown to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha general manager at Fiserv Forum. “If you only knew how excited we are to have them.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on on Friday, Oct. 5.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 29 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host their preseason home opener on Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls and its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.