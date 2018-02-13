Shawn Mendes to headline Summerfest

Pop star Shawn Mendes will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 5, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

It’s the sixth show announced so far as part of the festival’s 2018 lineup.

Mendes’ sophomore album, “Illuminate,” released in 2016, marked the singer’s second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 70 countries.

Throughout his career, Mendes has had two No. 1 album debuts, two platinum albums, and seven consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles, including Illuminate’s hits “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and are available at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Other headliners announced for this year’s festival include: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, Halsey and Logic on June 29, Florida Georgia Line on June 30, Dave Matthews Band on July 1, and Journey and Def Leppard on July 4.

Summerfest will run from June 27 to July 1 and July 3 to 8.