Shawn Mendes to headline Summerfest

Pop star will play American Family Insurance Ampitheater July 5

by

February 13, 2018, 10:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/shawn-mendes-to-headline-summerfest/

Pop star Shawn Mendes will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 5, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

Shawn Mendes

It’s the sixth show announced so far as part of the festival’s 2018 lineup.

Mendes’ sophomore album, “Illuminate,” released in 2016, marked the singer’s second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 70 countries.

Throughout his career, Mendes has had two No. 1 album debuts, two platinum albums, and seven consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles, including Illuminate’s hits “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and are available at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Other headliners announced for this year’s festival include: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, Halsey and Logic on June 29, Florida Georgia Line on June 30, Dave Matthews Band on July 1, and Journey and Def Leppard on July 4.

Summerfest will run from June 27 to July 1 and July 3 to 8.

Pop star Shawn Mendes will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 5, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

Shawn Mendes

It’s the sixth show announced so far as part of the festival’s 2018 lineup.

Mendes’ sophomore album, “Illuminate,” released in 2016, marked the singer’s second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 70 countries.

Throughout his career, Mendes has had two No. 1 album debuts, two platinum albums, and seven consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles, including Illuminate’s hits “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and are available at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Other headliners announced for this year’s festival include: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, Halsey and Logic on June 29, Florida Georgia Line on June 30, Dave Matthews Band on July 1, and Journey and Def Leppard on July 4.

Summerfest will run from June 27 to July 1 and July 3 to 8.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm