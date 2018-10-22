See photos from the Bucks’ home opener at Fiserv Forum

Beer garden at the arena's Entertainment Block also officially opens

by

October 22, 2018, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/see-photos-from-the-bucks-home-opener-at-fiserv-forum/

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted their first-ever regular season game at the new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Friday Oct. 19. The team won 118 to 101 over the Indiana Pacers, playing for a sellout crowd of 17,341 spectators.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bucks earlier that day officially opened the nearby beer garden, which is part of the Entertainment Block the franchise is developing across North Fourth Street from the new arena.

Fans gathered there after the game to watch the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted their first-ever regular season game at the new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Friday Oct. 19. The team won 118 to 101 over the Indiana Pacers, playing for a sellout crowd of 17,341 spectators.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bucks earlier that day officially opened the nearby beer garden, which is part of the Entertainment Block the franchise is developing across North Fourth Street from the new arena.

Fans gathered there after the game to watch the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Understanding The Most Underutilized Tax Incentive
Tri-Phase Automation

10/23/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm