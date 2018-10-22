See photos from the Bucks’ home opener at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted their first-ever regular season game at the new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Friday Oct. 19. The team won 118 to 101 over the Indiana Pacers, playing for a sellout crowd of 17,341 spectators.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bucks earlier that day officially opened the nearby beer garden, which is part of the Entertainment Block the franchise is developing across North Fourth Street from the new arena.

Fans gathered there after the game to watch the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.