Sculpture Milwaukee returns to Wisconsin Avenue in June

More than 20 works by internationally and nationally renowned artists to be featured

April 20, 2018, 12:57 PM

Sculpture Milwaukee, a free outdoor urban sculpture display along Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, will return from June through October 21.

Zach’s Tower by John Henry, a sculpture featured during last year’s event.

In its second year, Sculpture Milwaukee will feature the works of more than 20 internationally, nationally and locally renowned artists including New York-based artist Sanford Biggers, Cuban artist Yoan Capote, Massachusetts-based artist Tom Friedman, British artist Gary Hume and  Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.

“We’re excited to once again make world-class art accessible to the Milwaukee community and beyond,” said Russell Bowman, art advisor to Sculpture Milwaukee. “This year’s featured artists represent a broad scope of styles and practices, ranging from abstract to figurative, combined with both older craft processes and more modern computer-aided techniques.”

Works confirmed to date include:

  • Sanford Biggers’ BAM (Seated Warrior), 2017
  • Yoan Capote’s Nostalgia, 2013
  • Tom Friedman’s Hazmat Love, 2017
  • Gary Hume’s Bud, 2016
  • Jessica Jackson Hutchins’ Reason to Be, 2017
  • Kiki Smith’s Seer (Alice II), 2005
  • Bosco Sodi’s untitled, 2017
  • Magdalena Abakanowicz’s The Group of Five, 2014
  • Liz Glynn’s untitled (Burgher with extended arm), 2014
  • Mel Kendrick’s Marker #2, 2009
  • Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg’s Skew, 2018
  • Hank Willis Thomas’ Liberty, 2015
  • Bernar Venet’s 97.5° Arc x 9, 2007
  • Erwin Wurm’s Half Big Suit, 2016

Led by Steve Marcus, chairman of the board of The Marcus Corp., Sculpture Milwaukee is an annual gift to the community, which began in 2017.

Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is curated by Bowman, an art advisor based in Chicago and former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, and Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee’s project director and former director of Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis.

