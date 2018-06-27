Road America in Elkhart Lake to host IndyCar for another three years

Next year's IndyCar Series to take place from June 21 to 23

by

June 26, 2018, 10:53 PM

Photo credit: Justin Walsh

IndyCar has extended its contract with Road America to continue holding its races at the Elkhart Lake race track. 

The three-year agreement ensures the Verizon IndyCar Series will take place at the historic road course through at least 2021. The announcement on Sunday precluded the Kohler Grand Prix, the 28th Indy car race on the circuit.

“Ask any driver, from nearly every discipline, especially open-wheel, and they love this place,” said George Bruggenthies, president and general manage of Road America. “The track is designed to make full use of the natural terrain, with elevation changes and undulating turns that allow for intense speeds that test driver skill to the maximum. We are very pleased to continue this relationship with IndyCar and we look forward to many more incredible events at America’s National Park of Speed.” 

IndyCar returned to Road America in 2016 after a nine-year hiatus. The 2019 IndyCar Series will take place from June 21 to 23. The complete 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

“Road America represents everything good about IndyCar racing, from the on-track action to the viewing opportunities to the fans and staff here,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, the parent of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Photo credit: Justin Walsh

