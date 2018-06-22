Redevelopment of Pewaukee Golf Club scaled back to include fewer apartments

A proposal to redevelop the Pewaukee Golf Club has been scaled back to include half as many apartments.

Diamond Club Entertainment LLC, a development group led by Tom Kelenic, announced last month the golf club, formerly known as Willow Run Golf Club, would be redeveloped to include a 2,500-seat baseball stadium and 410 apartments.

During an open house and listening session held Thursday night at The Ingleside Hotel, Kelenic said the project will now include 195 apartments.

Of those, 135 apartments will be for adults 55 and older. The remaining 60 will be upscale row homes, Kelenic said Friday.

Changes were made after a May 17 city meeting where residents and city officials expressed concerns over density, Kelenic said. Under the new proposal, the stadium will also be turned to face southeast, away from any residents, to mitigate noise.

“Apart from being able to control the wind, we have done what we can to address their concerns,” Kelenic said.

The Pewaukee Golf Club is located at N12 W26506 Golf Road, north of I-94 between the Ingleside Hotel (formerly Country Springs Hotel & Water Park) and GE Healthcare.

The project cost has been estimated at $65 million, although on Friday, Kelenic said he was not comfortable with that number.

“It’s going to be a big project,” he said, adding that he can still make the financing work, but he cannot reduce the number of apartments any more.

Kelenic has asked the City of Pewaukee for $4 million in assistance, which will be used to pay for infrastructure costs, he said.

Kelenic plans to build the baseball stadium on the east side of the property, just south of where the apartments will be constructed. He is an avid baseball fan, and operates Infinity Fields, a youth baseball facility in the Town of Waukesha. His son, Jarred, is a Waukesha West graduate who was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft by the New York Mets earlier this month.

At least one year-round, full-service restaurant and six lacrosse fields are also planned at the golf club.

The new development will be built on the south half of the property, where the Pewaukee Golf Club’s front nine is currently located. The north half of the 144-acre property, which is currently the back nine, will continue to be used as a golf course, and the club house will be remodeled.

Kelenic said he will likely be back at the city plan commission in July.