ProStar Surfaces pieces together court for new Bucks arena at Century City

As construction on the new arena project in downtown Milwaukee nears completion, Milwaukee-based ProStar Surfaces is assembling the two new hard maple floors that will be used as the Bucks’ playing surface at the new arena.

ProStar Surfaces Inc., a 40-year partner of the Bucks, has leased a new 53,160-square-foot space on Milwaukee’s north side for the project. The building, located at 3945 N. 31st St., is part of Century City Business Park.

The city has been working to help attract businesses to the Century City property, which was formerly home to A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive. Train manufacturer Talgo is a tenant on the southeast corner of Century City.



Mayor Tom Barrett today visited the site to greet workers as they put finishing touches on the project.

“This is a way to showcase all the partnerships the Bucks have had with local businesses who are supporting other businesses in creating family supporting jobs here in the city of Milwaukee,” he said.

ProStar is using the Century City building temporarily for the Bucks arena court project. Once the project is complete and ProStar vacates the space, the building will be available for lease.

“I’d like to see this part of the city get somebody in here that can use it everyday and provide lots of jobs,” said Hal Koller, managing partner at ProStar.

The Bucks’s alternate court, which was on display at the worksite, is now complete, but the primary game court is still being assembled and could not yet be revealed. The alternate court, used for select games and special events, will match the one currently used at the Bradley Center. The primary game court, used for most home games, will feature new designs and graphics, Koller said.

The assembly process takes about two weeks, Koller said. The wooden pieces are brought into the space to be put together like a puzzle. They are then sanded, coated, finished and stained before game lines can painted and graphics can be applied.

Neopit-based Menomonee Tribal Enterprises, a sawmill located on the Menomonee Indian Reservation and owned by the tribe, supplied the lumber for the court.

“For us, as a Native American people, this is a really special thing to be doing, so we are glad to be associated with the Bucks,” Menomonee Tribal Enterprises owner Nels Huse said.