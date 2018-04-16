Private jets

Cessna Citation Mustang

The Cessna Citation Mustang is a very light jet class business jet that retails for $2.7 million.

Just 470 of the aircraft, which is mainly aluminum alloy construction, were produced between 2005 and 2017. The Mustang is a low-wing cantilever monoplane with a swept wing, T-tail and tricycle retractable landing gear. It measures 40.56 feet in length and has champagne, navy and maroon stripes along the outside. The Mustang can reach speeds of Mach 0.63, or 483 miles per hour. It has a range of 1,343 miles.

The Mustang holds four passengers and can be operated by a single pilot, making it ideal for zipping around the Midwest for meetings. The plane has an onboard toilet upholstered to match the platinum interior, which includes leather seats and cupholders.

This plane is owned by a Lake Country business owner and hangared at the Waukesha County Airport. He pilots the plane on trips himself.

“A lot of guys just buy it to get themselves to work or meetings or their family,” said Jim Furlong, turbine manager at WCA.

Cessna Citation XLS

A later iteration of the Cessna Citation Excel, the XLS is a true business jet.

The XLS retails for about $12.75 million. It began production in 1996, and 575 have been built.

The medium-sized jet is a turbofan powered aircraft with a glass cockpit and PW545B performance engines, allowing it to reach a cruise speed of 507 miles per hour. The XLS has a wide, stand-up cabin fuselage that makes for one of the roomiest cabins in its class, but its length is just 52 feet. This seven-seater requires two pilots, and has a long range of 2,138 miles—the Milwaukee executive owner uses it to fly to Florida non-stop.

It has its own private bathroom with a standard toilet, swiveling champagne leather seats, cupholders and upscale furnishings. The XLS has a separate auxiliary power unit for maximum passenger comfort.

“On the ground, you could have that running without the engines running and that will give you cooling, heating without the battery on,” said Jim Furlong, turbine manager at WCA.