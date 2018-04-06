Premiere night of Marcus CineLatino film festival to benefit Aurora Cancer Care Spanish clinic

The second annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival will kick off next week with a premiere night event benefiting Aurora Cancer Care’s Spanish Clinic.

Proceeds from the premiere night of the five-day Hispanic film festival will support the cancer clinic, which provides bilingual Spanish-speaking services on Aurora Health Care’s St. Luke’s Medical Center campus. The event will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on April 11 at the BistroPlex Southridge theater in Greendale.

The event will include an early screening of the new comedy “Overboard,” featuring Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

Tickets are $85 and available for purchase here.

The rest of the festival, which runs April 12-15, will be held at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Half of the net proceeds will be directed to local health and education initiatives.

“CineLatino is the perfect opportunity to come together and embrace one of southeastern Wisconsin’s most influential and growing ethnic groups,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors and the success of the inaugural CineLatino, we are excited to extend this year’s event to five days. Now we have an even greater platform to showcase amazing films, celebrate the rich Hispanic culture through special activities and give back to our community partners.”

Special film festival events include:

April 13, 6-8 p.m.: A “Selena Celebration” will be held in recognition of the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez’s birthday, featuring a lookalike contest judged by La GranD Radio, food and beverage specials, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of “Selena.”

April 14, 1-4 p.m.: A “Cerveceros Tailgate” event will include tastes of tailgating at Miller Park, games, spin-the-wheel and photo opportunities with the Chorizo Racing Sausage and Bernie Brewer.

April 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: “Family Fiesta” will include crafts and activities, including make-your-own Papel Picados and face paintings, followed by showings of “Coco” and “Ferdinand.”

All special activities are complimentary, with food and beverage and film admission sold separately. A full festival lineup is available here.