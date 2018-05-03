P!nk to perform at new arena

10th concert booked for venue

by

May 03, 2018, 12:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/pnk-to-perform-at-new-arena/

Pop star P!nk, a three-time Grammy award winner, will perform at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee on May 2, 2019, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

P!nk

“We are going to ‘get the party started’ with P!nk next May at the WESC,” said WESC general manager Raj Saha. “P!nk puts on one of the best live performances, and we cannot wait for her amazing production in Milwaukee.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 11.

The arena, which will be the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball, is scheduled to open this fall.

The P!nk show is the 10th concert booked for the new arena. The entertainment lineup of concerts and other shows for the new arena now includes:

  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019

