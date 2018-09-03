This photo, cataloged in 1925, shows the entrance to Milwaukee’s harbor. In the foreground is the Milwaukee Pierhead Light, which was established in 1872 at the juncture of the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan. The Pierhead Light is now solar-powered and operates automatically, but there was a keeper in the tower until 1926. The Hank Aaron State Trail now stretches along the shoreline at this site.
This photo, cataloged in 1925, shows the entrance to Milwaukee’s harbor. In the foreground is the Milwaukee Pierhead Light, which was established in 1872 at the juncture of the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan. The Pierhead Light is now solar-powered and operates automatically, but there was a keeper in the tower until 1926. The Hank Aaron State Trail now stretches along the shoreline at this site.
Comments