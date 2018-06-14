Panic! At The Disco to perform at new arena in downtown Milwaukee

Panic! At The Disco, a Grammy-nominated rock band, will play at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee on Jan. 27, 2019, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced Wednesday.

The show will be part of the band’s “Pray for the Wicked Tour with Two Feet,” which will make stops in major U.S. cities, including Brooklyn, Washington D.C., New Orleans, San Diego and Nashville.

“We made sure that we did ‘Pray for the Wicked,’ and now we get to welcome Panic! At The Disco to WESC,” said WESC general manager Raj Saha. “We are thrilled to continue bringing the best entertainment to Milwaukee.”

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, June 22.

The $524 million arena, which will be home to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette Men’s Basketball, is set to open by September. So far 16 entertainment events have been announced for its first year, but the arena’s opening show has yet to be revealed. The lineup includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019