Pabst Theater Group, Town Bank announce corporate banking partnership

Pabst Theater Group has named Hartland-based Town Bank as its exclusive banking partner.

The organizations today announced the three-year agreement with an unveiling of the entertainment group’s refurbished box office, located inside the Milwaukee Center at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

The box office, along with the one at the nearby Riverside Theater, now features the bank’s branding, along with new exterior digital screens, lighting, countertops and signage.

The Town Bank brand will also appear on ticket envelopes, print-at-home tickets, and on Pabst Theater Group’s website and emails.

“This partnership allows us to align our friends at Town Bank with what we feel is the most important moment in our relationship with our community, the purchase of a ticket at our box offices, in our mailboxes and online” said Gary Witt, chief executive officer of the Pabst Theater Group.

As part of the partnership, Town Bank launched a new debit card program, called “Love Milwaukee Live,” for new customers who open a total access checking account by Dec. 31. The debit card, which will be available at all Town Bank branches starting Sept. 17, comes with a $100 Pabst Theater group gift card.

“We are always striving to enhance our client experience and provide value through our financial services and products, so this partnership is a natural fit,” said Jay Mack, president and CEO of Town Bank. “With the help of the Pabst Theater Group, we have a greater opportunity to engage our clients in the community so they can truly invest in what Milwaukee has to offer.”

Town Bank and its parent company, Rosemont, Illinois-based Wintrust Financial Corp., earlier this year announced a 10-year corporate banking partnership with Marquette University, replacing the university’s longstanding partnership with U.S. Bank.

Town Bank has recently expanded its presence in southeastern Wisconsin, particularly in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes reported the bank plans to soon move its commercial banking operations to 731 N. Jackson St., bringing about 40 employees downtown. And Town Bank’s first two downtown branches recently opened at 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. and 1100 W. Wells St.