Pabst Theater Group, Town Bank announce corporate banking partnership

Three-year deal includes box office facelift, debit card program

by

September 13, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/pabst-theater-group-town-bank-announce-corporate-banking-partnership/

Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt

Pabst Theater Group has named Hartland-based Town Bank as its exclusive banking partner.

The organizations today announced the three-year agreement with an unveiling of the entertainment group’s refurbished box office, located inside the Milwaukee Center at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

The box office, along with the one at the nearby Riverside Theater, now features the bank’s branding, along with new exterior digital screens, lighting, countertops and signage.

The Town Bank brand will also appear on ticket envelopes, print-at-home tickets, and on Pabst Theater Group’s website and emails. 

“This partnership allows us to align our friends at Town Bank with what we feel is the most important moment in our relationship with our community, the purchase of a ticket at our box offices, in our mailboxes and online” said Gary Witt, chief executive officer of the Pabst Theater Group.   

As part of the partnership, Town Bank launched a new debit card program, called “Love Milwaukee Live,” for new customers who open a total access checking account by Dec. 31. The debit card, which will be available at all Town Bank branches starting Sept. 17, comes with a $100 Pabst Theater group gift card. 

“We are always striving to enhance our client experience and provide value through our financial services and products, so this partnership is a natural fit,” said Jay Mack, president and CEO of Town Bank. “With the help of the Pabst Theater Group, we have a greater opportunity to engage our clients in the community so they can truly invest in what Milwaukee has to offer.”

Town Bank and its parent company, Rosemont, Illinois-based Wintrust Financial Corp., earlier this year announced a 10-year corporate banking partnership with Marquette University, replacing the university’s longstanding partnership with U.S. Bank.

Town Bank has recently expanded its presence in southeastern Wisconsin, particularly in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes reported the bank plans to soon move its commercial banking operations to 731 N. Jackson St., bringing about 40 employees downtown. And Town Bank’s first two downtown branches recently opened at 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. and 1100 W. Wells St.

Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt

Pabst Theater Group has named Hartland-based Town Bank as its exclusive banking partner.

The organizations today announced the three-year agreement with an unveiling of the entertainment group’s refurbished box office, located inside the Milwaukee Center at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

The box office, along with the one at the nearby Riverside Theater, now features the bank’s branding, along with new exterior digital screens, lighting, countertops and signage.

The Town Bank brand will also appear on ticket envelopes, print-at-home tickets, and on Pabst Theater Group’s website and emails. 

“This partnership allows us to align our friends at Town Bank with what we feel is the most important moment in our relationship with our community, the purchase of a ticket at our box offices, in our mailboxes and online” said Gary Witt, chief executive officer of the Pabst Theater Group.   

As part of the partnership, Town Bank launched a new debit card program, called “Love Milwaukee Live,” for new customers who open a total access checking account by Dec. 31. The debit card, which will be available at all Town Bank branches starting Sept. 17, comes with a $100 Pabst Theater group gift card. 

“We are always striving to enhance our client experience and provide value through our financial services and products, so this partnership is a natural fit,” said Jay Mack, president and CEO of Town Bank. “With the help of the Pabst Theater Group, we have a greater opportunity to engage our clients in the community so they can truly invest in what Milwaukee has to offer.”

Town Bank and its parent company, Rosemont, Illinois-based Wintrust Financial Corp., earlier this year announced a 10-year corporate banking partnership with Marquette University, replacing the university’s longstanding partnership with U.S. Bank.

Town Bank has recently expanded its presence in southeastern Wisconsin, particularly in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes reported the bank plans to soon move its commercial banking operations to 731 N. Jackson St., bringing about 40 employees downtown. And Town Bank’s first two downtown branches recently opened at 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. and 1100 W. Wells St.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm