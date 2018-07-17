Pabst Mansion names its first president

Pamela Williams-Lime to assume newly-created position on Aug. 1

July 17, 2018

The Pabst Mansion museum in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood has named Pamela Williams-Lime as its new and first-ever president, the organization announced today.

Williams-Lime, who formerly served as president of the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton, will assume the newly-created role on Aug. 1. The museum’s executive director, John Eastberg will remain in his current position.

The Pabst Mansion, located at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., was built in 1892 as a home for Captain Frederick Pabst, founder of Pabst Brewing Company. It now stands as a historic landmark, appearing on the National Register of Historic Places, and a museum that attracts 35,000 visitors annually. 

“Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to continue the legacy of Captain and Mrs. Pabst, which is a commitment to service, community, and the arts,” Eastberg said. “Pamela and her experience are proof positive that we are committed to linking our growth and success to that of our neighborhood and community.”

As president, Williams-Lime will head the museum’s operations, including organizational strategy, community program development, and member engagement.

“I see the increased impact that the Pabst Mansion can have on Milwaukee,” Williams-Lime said. “Milwaukee is growing, vibrant, and investing in its urban landscape. I look forward to building new relationships between the Pabst Mansion and the community.”

Williams-Lime had served for six years in her previous roles of executive director, and later, president of the Trout Museum of Art, leading the museum to increase its membership from 25,000 to 100,000 during her time there.

Prior to her work at the Trout Museum, Williams-Lime served as executive director of both the Wisconsin Museum of International Wildlife and the Windhover Center for the Arts, both in the Fox Valley. She is currently relocating to Milwaukee and plans to attend the Pabst Mansion’s upcoming events, including Retro Beer Night in October and the Grand Avenue Christmas starting in November.

