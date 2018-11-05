Ozzy Osbourne to headline Summerfest

Ozzy Osbourne will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 4, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

It will be the first time that Osbourne, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy award winner, will play Summerfest. His stop in Milwaukee is part of his 2019 North American tour with heavy metal band Megadeth.

Work is already underway on the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials last week unveiled more plans for the $50 million project.

The first phase of that project, which includes raising a portion of the existing roof and improving back-of-stage infrastructure, will be completed in time for next year’s festival.

Osbourne is the second headliner announced for the Summerfest 2019. Country singer Jason Aldean and guest Kane Brown will play the amphitheater on June 28.