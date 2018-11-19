Northwestern Mutual sponsors premium space at Fiserv Forum

Will hold its annual meeting for the next five years at the new downtown arena

by

November 19, 2018, 11:32 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/northwestern-mutual-sponsors-premium-space-at-fiserv-forum/

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges, photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual has secured a title sponsorship for a private, suite-level space at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges, which are located on the west side of the venue’s second level, include six units that are available individually or together as a event space for up to 180 people. They can be purchased for single-event Bucks or Marquette home games, and for limited concerts and special events. 

The company has also agreed to hold its annual meeting at Fiserv Forum for the next five years, starting with the 139th meeting in summer 2019. The week-long event, which draws over 12,000 visitors to the city, was previously held at the Bradley Center.

“Milwaukee is our hometown, and we’re committed to fostering a vibrant community here,” said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. “Our financial advisors and their families have enjoyed watching the skyline of Milwaukee change in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming them to Fiserv Forum next summer.”

The suite level space on the arena’s east side is sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. West Bend Lofts include private seating, all-inclusive dining and a lounge area.  

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges, photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual has secured a title sponsorship for a private, suite-level space at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges, which are located on the west side of the venue’s second level, include six units that are available individually or together as a event space for up to 180 people. They can be purchased for single-event Bucks or Marquette home games, and for limited concerts and special events. 

The company has also agreed to hold its annual meeting at Fiserv Forum for the next five years, starting with the 139th meeting in summer 2019. The week-long event, which draws over 12,000 visitors to the city, was previously held at the Bradley Center.

“Milwaukee is our hometown, and we’re committed to fostering a vibrant community here,” said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. “Our financial advisors and their families have enjoyed watching the skyline of Milwaukee change in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming them to Fiserv Forum next summer.”

The suite level space on the arena’s east side is sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. West Bend Lofts include private seating, all-inclusive dining and a lounge area.  

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works - Racine
Reefpoint Brew House

12/05/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Paranet Member Leadership Day
Westmoor Country Club

12/06/20188:00 am-3:00 pm

Governor's Small Business Summit
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

12/11/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am