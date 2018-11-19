Northwestern Mutual sponsors premium space at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual has secured a title sponsorship for a private, suite-level space at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges, which are located on the west side of the venue’s second level, include six units that are available individually or together as a event space for up to 180 people. They can be purchased for single-event Bucks or Marquette home games, and for limited concerts and special events.

The company has also agreed to hold its annual meeting at Fiserv Forum for the next five years, starting with the 139th meeting in summer 2019. The week-long event, which draws over 12,000 visitors to the city, was previously held at the Bradley Center.

“Milwaukee is our hometown, and we’re committed to fostering a vibrant community here,” said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. “Our financial advisors and their families have enjoyed watching the skyline of Milwaukee change in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming them to Fiserv Forum next summer.”

The suite level space on the arena’s east side is sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. West Bend Lofts include private seating, all-inclusive dining and a lounge area.