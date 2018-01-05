Nomad to hold 2018 World Cup festivities at former La Fuente space

Nomad World Pub will open a popup bar and restaurant at the former La Fuente building in Walker’s Point to host 2018 World Cup festivities.

Nomad Nacional is expected to be open from May 1 through November, 2018, as owner Mike Eitel recently signed a one year lease for the 625 S. 5th St. space. Eitel was not immediately available for comment.

To celebrate this year’s World Cup, which begins in June in Russia, Eitel plans to offer an outdoor viewing area with a large screen TV, a live entertainment stage, a marketplace and space for food trucks.

After operating since 1991, La Fuente, a Mexican restaurant, shuttered its Walker’s Point location in November with plans to offer an event space. Its Wauwatosa location remains open, serving lunch and dinner daily.

In July, Eitel purchased a bar and several other properties on 6th Street in Walker’s Point for a possible new establishment and had planned to use the bar for a soccer tavern that would open in time for the World Cup.

He has owned Nomad World Pub, located at 1401 E. Brady Street, for more than 20 years and in March.

International soccer telecasts are a staple at Nomad World Pub. A large crowd gathered on Brady Street to watch the 2014 World Cup near Nomad and other bars on the street.