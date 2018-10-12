No Studios to open its doors this weekend

Creative arts hub includes screening room, offices, gallery lounge [PHOTO GALLERY]

October 12, 2018, 1:00 PM

No Studios, the new creative arts hub at the former Pabst Brewery building in downtown Milwaukee, is set to open to the public this weekend with a series of film screenings, live music and other open house events.

The 40,000-square-foot building at 1037 West McKinley Ave. is designed as a collaborative environment for those working in creative fields. It includes offices, shared working spaces, a gallery lounge and cocktail bar, and a 47-seat screening room and performance space.

Lisa Caesar, chief operating officer of No Studios, showed off the facility during a preview event ahead of the grand opening.

Portions of the building remain under construction, including its rooftop level, which will provide a bar and event space, along with other office and work spaces throughout the building.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and Milwaukee native John Ridley has spearheaded the project with the goal of supporting and elevating Milwaukee’s film and creative arts scene. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has partnered with Ridley on the project.

Tenants that plan to lease space at No Studios include Milwaukee Film, Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, 371 Productions, Custom Reality Services, THE UW-Milwaukee Department of Film, Marquette University, Independent Studios, Media Circus International and gener8tor.

A schedule of No Studios’ grand opening celebration events is available here.

