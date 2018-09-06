No Studios sets October grand opening

Creative arts hub in former Pabst brewery building will host events Oct. 12-14

September 06, 2018, 1:43 PM

No Studios, the new creative arts hub at the former Pabst Brewery building in downtown Milwaukee, has announced it will host a grand opening celebration in October.

Designed as a collaborative space for those working in creative fields, the 40,000-square-foot building at 1037 West McKinley Ave. has been redeveloped to include offices, shared working spaces, a gallery lounge and cocktail bar, and a 47-seat screening room and performance space.

The project was spearheaded by Oscar-winning filmmaker and Milwaukee native John Ridley and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. Ridley, who won an Academy Award for the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave,” is chief executive officer of No Studios.

No Studios will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 12-14 with open houses and special events. Ahead of the grand opening, it will host a special advance screening of “Night School,” a new film featuring comedians Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, on Sept. 26.

The building’s glass-enclosed rooftop, which provides a bar and event space, is scheduled to open later this year.

“No Studios is unlike anything I’ve been a part of before,” Ridley said. “We’ve carefully curated a space and network where creatives of all kinds can socialize with purpose. Relationships still matter, and in our increasingly digital world, we hope to offer the opportunity for people to connect offline and fuel their creative passions.”

No Studios has hired Luke Repetti, whose background includes roles with the BMO Harris Bradley Center, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Summerfest, as its general manager of building and events. Repetti joins No Studio’s management team, which includes Lisa Caesar, chief operating officer, and Sylvia Desrochers, director of media and programming.

Tenants include Milwaukee Film, Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, 371 Productions, Custom Reality Services, UW-Milwaukee Department of Film, Marquette University, Independent Studios, Media Circus International and Gener8tor.

