Nine Wisconsin residents on Forbes’ world billionaires list

Imogene Powers Johnson passed away Saturday

March 06, 2018, 12:10 PM

Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and once again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.

One of them, Imogene Powers Johnson, passed away on Saturday. The widow of the late Sam Johnson of Racine-based SC Johnson, she was 87.

Each of the nine Wisconsin billionaires increased their net worth from a year ago, according to Forbes. Here’s how they rank on the Forbes world billionaires list:

  • 134. John Menard, Jr., Menards, $11.5 billion (up from $10.2 billion a year ago)
  • 164. Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co., $9.3 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago)
  • 334. Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply, $5.5 billion (up from $3.9 billion a year ago)
  • 514. James Cargill II, Cargill, $4.2 billion (up from $3.9 billion a year ago)
  • 606. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson, Helen Johnson-Leipold, SC Johnson, each $3.7 billion (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).
  • 652. Judy Faulkner, Epic, $3.5 billion (up from $2.4 billion a year ago)

The top 10 world billionaires, according to Forbes, are:

  • 1. Jeff Bezos, Amazon, $112 billion
  • 2. Bill Gates, Microsoft, $90 billion
  • 3. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $84 billion
  • 4. Bernard Arnault, LVMH, $72 billion
  • 5. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $71 billion
  • 6. Amancio Ortega, Zara, $70 billion
  • 7. Carlos Slim Helu, America Movil, $67.1 billion
  • 8. Carles Koch, Koch Industries, $60 billion
  • 9. David Koch, Koch Industries, $60 billion
  • 10. Larry Ellison, Oracle, $58.5 billion

Other billionaires of note on the Forbes list include:

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou’s net worth is $8.5 billion and he ranks 181st on the Forbes magazine world billionaires list.

  • 181. Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, $8.5 billion.
  • 766. Donald Trump, president of the United States, $3.1 billion (down from $3.5 billion a year ago)
  • 1285. James Dinan, Bucks co-owner, $1.94 billion (up from $1.8 billion a year ago)
  • 1394. Marc Lasry, Bucks co-owner, $1.7 billion (up from $1.6 billion a year ago)
  • 1650. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.35 billion (down from $1.5 billion a year ago).

