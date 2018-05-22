New U.S. Cellular stage to host free Diplo concert ahead of Summerfest

EDM artist to play there on June 22

by

May 22, 2018, 12:09 PM

The new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Henry Maier Festival Park will open the week before Summerfest to host a free concert from popular DJ and producer Diplo.

Diplo

The EDM artist will warm up the stage on June 22, five days before the opening day of Summerfest, U.S. Cellular announced today. The concert is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to host Diplo as the first artist to perform on the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage,” said John Heimsch U.S. Cellular Director of Sales for Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. “Our longstanding commitment to Summerfest is a source of pride for all of U.S. Cellular, including our customers, and we have and will continue to invest in enhancing the experience for all festival-goers.”

The new stage, located on the north end of the Henry Maier Festival grounds, seats about 9,000 people. Its amenities include a 25-foot LED screen, benches with charging stations, a new bar area and improved walkway access.

Renderings of the new U.S. Cellular Connection stage.

Diplo, the stage name for American DJ and record producer Thomas Wesley Pentz, has worked with many of pop music’s biggest names, including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Madonna. He has received two Grammy awards, along with several nominations, for his work.

No tickets will be required at the concert and entry will be permitted on a first-come, first serve basis.

The new stage is part of a 10-year agreement announced in 2016 by U.S. Cellular and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., which included the demolition of the former U.S. Cellular-sponsored stage and the construction of a new larger stage.

It’s one of several upgrades to the festival park this year. Work on the new north gate and community plaza, and the new Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden area are also expected to be completed in time for Summerfest’s opening day.

