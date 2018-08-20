New music hall planned for former Gibraltar lounge in Walker’s Point

Gibraltar closed late last month

August 20, 2018

538 W. National Ave., photo by Google

A new music and event hall has been proposed for the historic Walker’s Point building that formerly housed Gibraltar, a speakeasy-style bar and lounge that closed on July 28.

Walker’s Point Music Hall, which would open at 538 W. National Ave., would feature live music, serve alcohol and offer an event space. Owners Jay Stamates and James Rice want to open the new concept by late September, according to a license application recently submitted to the city. 

Stamates declined to comment on their plans for the music hall, but said further details will be unveiled at a later date.

The venue will host entertainment offerings including DJs, comedy acts, karaoke and dancing, according to the application. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to close.

Gibraltar closed last month after two years, announcing the closure on its Facebook page. The music lounge, which was owned by Evan Burgess, hosted a wide variety of live performers and DJs.

Walker’s Point Music Hall will be one of several live music venues in Walker’s Point, including Caroline’s Jazz Club and Michai’s Quiet Storm Smooth Jazz Lounge.

