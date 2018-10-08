New Kids on the Block to perform at Fiserv Forum

Featuring special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature

October 08, 2018, 12:48 PM

New Kids on the Block

1980s-era boy band New Kids on the Block will perform on June 12, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. 

The show is part of the group’s “The MixTape Tour,” which will feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts next summer will kick-off the 53-city tour across North America.

To celebrate the upcoming tour, New Kids on the Block recently released a new single, called “80s Baby,” that features the four special guests. 

“We are thrilled to have New Kids on the Block bring the right stuff to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager of Fiserv Forum. “It will be an awesome night of music and throwback memories.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Oct. 12. 

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far 32 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Shinedown, March 8, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • New Kids on the Block, June 12
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

