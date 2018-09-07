New festival aimed at showcasing Milwaukee’s future through art, technology

Fall Experiment will make its debut Sept. 22

September 07, 2018, 2:07 PM

A new festival aimed at showcasing the future of Milwaukee through art, music and technology-related attractions will make its debut Sept. 22 on the city’s East Side.

UWM Peck School of the Arts. (Photo: UWM)

The free day-long event, called Fall Experiment, will include a virtual reality experience lab, augmented reality paintings, a Blockchain showcase, tech talks curated by gener8tor, sunrise yoga, predictive wine tastings with Bright Cellars, an introduction to electronic music, various Milwaukee food trucks and Black Cat Alley’s Mural Festival.

The main programming will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, 2155 N. Prospect Ave.

It will also coincide with Doors Open Milwaukee, an annual two-day event held every September that allows the public to explore the city’s various historic landmarks, religious spaces, art galleries, entertainment venues, museums and prominent buildings.

Fall Experiment is designed as a celebration of Milwaukee’s future by converging the city’s film, music, art and technology communities, organizers said. The festival is being sponsored by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., which has been working in recent years, along with other area companies, to propel the city’s tech scene forward.

“This event will showcase the exciting and leading edge creative and technical achievements taking place in the region and further position Milwaukee as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and creative collaboration,” the company said in a statement.

Other companies supporting the festival include gener8tor, Black Cat Alley, BLK SHP, Pabst Theater Group, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, CRS, Advocate Aurora Health, Bright Cellars, Gufsky, Mungo Creative Group, RokkinCat, Alpha HQ and The Commons.

