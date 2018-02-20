New event venue to open this summer in Walker’s Point

Will occupy former The Point space

by

February 20, 2018, 1:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/new-event-venue-to-open-this-summer-in-walkers-point/

906 S. Barclay St.

The Walker’s Point building that housed former event venue The Point and The Sangria Bar will soon be transformed into an “oasis” for weddings and private events with an outdoor patio bar open to the public.

Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, who founded event entertainment company Milwaukee Airwaves in 2010, recently purchased the 906 S. Barclay St. building and plan to hold events in it by early July.

Renno said the two had been searching over the past five years for their own event venue. Milwaukee Airwaves, which offers lighting, sound and DJ entertainment for private events, was hired for 225 weddings last year and aims to increase that number to 250 this year, Curran said.

They plan to renovate the building and main event room– which will be named The Ivy House– to expose the structure’s cream city brick walls and windows that were covered up by the building’s previous owners. The space will be complete with indoor greenery, including ivy growing up the walls, and natural lighting to create a contemporary and bright atmosphere, Renno said.

“We are building a modern aesthetic into this industrial space,” Curran said. “Because of our experience in the wedding industry, we know what brides are looking for. We saw a nice blank canvas that we could create into something a lot of young couples will like.”

The venue will also feature an outdoor space with a bar area that will be open to the public during summer months. The patio, to be named Fernweh– a German word for wanderlust, or the urge to travel– will feature live performances by local artists and bands. It will remain open for the public even during private events in the venue’s main room, Renno said.

“When you see a place and you have a longing to be there– that’s wanderlust,” Renno said. “We have ben working a long time toward our goal but we want to work within the community on this and that means opening our door and working with their needs.”

The Ivy House will have a small food preparation kitchen for outside vendors. Curran said they plan to work with area restaurants and caterers for events, but will not offer house-made food. They also plan to partner with local food trucks to provide dining options on the outdoor patio.

906 S. Barclay St.

The Walker’s Point building that housed former event venue The Point and The Sangria Bar will soon be transformed into an “oasis” for weddings and private events with an outdoor patio bar open to the public.

Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, who founded event entertainment company Milwaukee Airwaves in 2010, recently purchased the 906 S. Barclay St. building and plan to hold events in it by early July.

Renno said the two had been searching over the past five years for their own event venue. Milwaukee Airwaves, which offers lighting, sound and DJ entertainment for private events, was hired for 225 weddings last year and aims to increase that number to 250 this year, Curran said.

They plan to renovate the building and main event room– which will be named The Ivy House– to expose the structure’s cream city brick walls and windows that were covered up by the building’s previous owners. The space will be complete with indoor greenery, including ivy growing up the walls, and natural lighting to create a contemporary and bright atmosphere, Renno said.

“We are building a modern aesthetic into this industrial space,” Curran said. “Because of our experience in the wedding industry, we know what brides are looking for. We saw a nice blank canvas that we could create into something a lot of young couples will like.”

The venue will also feature an outdoor space with a bar area that will be open to the public during summer months. The patio, to be named Fernweh– a German word for wanderlust, or the urge to travel– will feature live performances by local artists and bands. It will remain open for the public even during private events in the venue’s main room, Renno said.

“When you see a place and you have a longing to be there– that’s wanderlust,” Renno said. “We have ben working a long time toward our goal but we want to work within the community on this and that means opening our door and working with their needs.”

The Ivy House will have a small food preparation kitchen for outside vendors. Curran said they plan to work with area restaurants and caterers for events, but will not offer house-made food. They also plan to partner with local food trucks to provide dining options on the outdoor patio.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    So how many “event” spaces can Milwaukee handle? This makes how many new/purposed spaces?

    Remember…the population here isn’t growing

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm