New escape room coming to Brady Street next month

Another escape room is coming to Milwaukee.

The escape room, called Caspian P. McSnooty’s Gallery of Fine Art, is slated to open on Friday, Oct. 12 in a 102-year-old historic building located at 1220 E. Brady Street.

Locally-based Save Milwaukee is behind the concept. Launched in 2015 by Shlomo Levin, the company operates two other escape rooms, “The Device” and “Tailgate,” both located at the Marshall Building at 207 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Levin also operates Milwaukee Seven Seat Bike Tours.

With a capacity of up to 20 people, Caspian P. McSnooty’s is larger than most escape rooms, which are usually designed for groups of eight to 12, according to a press release. Participants, or the “investigating agents,” have 60 minutes to solve a crime by figuring out puzzles and riddles, and searching for “evidence” throughout the art gallery.

And unlike most escape rooms, the challenge begins before the group enters the building.

“McSnooty’s gallery has no waiting room for groups to gather in before they start. There will be no orientation, instructions, or briefing from staff, and there will be no registration or sign in forms. Instead, groups will receive the code to the door via text message before they arrive and sneak into the art gallery on their own,” according to a press release.

The escape room trend has emerged in many cities as a popular destination for corporate groups, team building activities, birthday celebrations and other private events.

The Third Ward is also home to Escape the Room Milwaukee, which opened in May 2016 at 222 E. Erie St. The facility has four themed rooms, with the largest holding 12 people.

Other escape rooms around the city include Breakout and Catch 22 Escape Rooms, both in Brookfield, Escape MKE in Wauwatosa, Escape Waukesha, and City 13 in Oak Creek.