New Bucks arena will have a Jack Daniel’s Bar

Will be located in upper concourse [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

May 23, 2018, 2:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/new-bucks-arena-will-have-a-jack-daniels-bar/

The new arena in downtown Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Bucks will have a Jack Daniel’s Bar on the upper concourse, the Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

The Jack Daniel’s Bar at the arena will serve an inaugural year specialty drink, cocktails on tap and other unique offerings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We are thrilled to have one of the world’s leading spirits companies as a partner,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks senior vice president of business development and strategy. “Jack Daniel’s best-in-class products, plus its expertise in mixology and fan activation will contribute to what will be one of the best customer experiences in sports.”

“We are utilizing iconic Jack Daniel’s visuals within the bar to share Jack Daniel’s unique process and story that ‘Every drop of Jack Daniel’s comes from Lynchburg, Tennessee,’” said Lisa Estes, Jack Daniel’s Midwest marketing manager. “We are a proud partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and excited to share these experiences with fans at the new venue.”

In addition to the Jack Daniel’s Bar, Jack Daniel’s cocktails will be available at an array of locations throughout the arena.

The new arena in downtown Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Bucks will have a Jack Daniel’s Bar on the upper concourse, the Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

The Jack Daniel’s Bar at the arena will serve an inaugural year specialty drink, cocktails on tap and other unique offerings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We are thrilled to have one of the world’s leading spirits companies as a partner,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks senior vice president of business development and strategy. “Jack Daniel’s best-in-class products, plus its expertise in mixology and fan activation will contribute to what will be one of the best customer experiences in sports.”

“We are utilizing iconic Jack Daniel’s visuals within the bar to share Jack Daniel’s unique process and story that ‘Every drop of Jack Daniel’s comes from Lynchburg, Tennessee,’” said Lisa Estes, Jack Daniel’s Midwest marketing manager. “We are a proud partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and excited to share these experiences with fans at the new venue.”

In addition to the Jack Daniel’s Bar, Jack Daniel’s cocktails will be available at an array of locations throughout the arena.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am