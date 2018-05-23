New Bucks arena will have a Jack Daniel’s Bar

The new arena in downtown Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Bucks will have a Jack Daniel’s Bar on the upper concourse, the Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

The Jack Daniel’s Bar at the arena will serve an inaugural year specialty drink, cocktails on tap and other unique offerings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We are thrilled to have one of the world’s leading spirits companies as a partner,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks senior vice president of business development and strategy. “Jack Daniel’s best-in-class products, plus its expertise in mixology and fan activation will contribute to what will be one of the best customer experiences in sports.”

“We are utilizing iconic Jack Daniel’s visuals within the bar to share Jack Daniel’s unique process and story that ‘Every drop of Jack Daniel’s comes from Lynchburg, Tennessee,’” said Lisa Estes, Jack Daniel’s Midwest marketing manager. “We are a proud partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and excited to share these experiences with fans at the new venue.”

In addition to the Jack Daniel’s Bar, Jack Daniel’s cocktails will be available at an array of locations throughout the arena.