New Bucks arena goes green with new sustainability program

June 06, 2018

The new Bucks arena

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will have a lot to offer when it opens in September in downtown Milwaukee. With its state-of-the-art design, the new home of the Milwaukee Bucks will feature 34 private suites, three multi-level club areas, and 17,500 seats for basketball, among other amenities.

But one thing it will not offer to concert-goers and sports fans is plastic straws.

That’s part of a sustainability program for the venue, rolled out in partnership with Chicago-based food service provider Levy. The WESC made the announcement on June 5, which is deemed World Environment Day.

“We are committed to protecting our environment by enacting eco-friendly initiatives at our world-class arena,” said Raj Saha, general manager of WESC.

In addition to its ban on plastic straws, the arena will also utilize compostable food packaging. Saha said more details about the initiative will be announced closer to the arena’s opening date.

Construction on the $524 million, 714,000-square-foot arena is nearly complete, but its naming rights sponsor has yet to be revealed.

