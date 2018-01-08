National paint-and-sip franchise opens Whitefish Bay location

First Wisconsin location

by

January 08, 2018, 11:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/national-paint-and-sip-franchise-opens-whitefish-bay-location/

Courtesy of Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist, a paint-and-sip franchise, opened its first Wisconsin location last week in Whitefish Bay.

The studio, located at 155 E. Silver Spring Drive, Suite 201, is one of 350 franchise locations across 39 states.

Similar to other paint-and-sip concepts, Painting with a Twist offers art classes taught by local artists who use step-by-step instructions to guide attendees through the painting process. Meanwhile, painters can sip on locally-sourced beer and wine sold at the studio. At the end of the class, they can take home their creation.

Each month, the studio will host Painting with a Purpose, a class that will donate 50 percent of its proceeds to a local charity. The event is one of the company’s founding concepts as it was first started in New Orleans in 2007 to support the community after Hurricane Katrina.

“I want to give back to community and help people find their inner artists,” franchise owner Brendan Makarewicz said.

Neither an artist or a businessman, he said, Makarewicz, a Milwaukee native, decided to open the franchise after he and his wife moved back to the city from Pittsburgh. They had attended a Painting with a Purpose event at a studio in Pittsburgh and realized Milwaukee’s North Shore market had nothing like it.

“The main goal for the business is paying our artists sustainable living wages, giving back to the community or charities, and creating a fun activity that the community can experience,” he said.

The space, located above Erik’s Bike Shop, can accommodate up to 45 people– with seating for 40 people in its larger main room and seating for 20 people in its private event room. Makarewicz said the studio was full during its grand opening last week.

Painting with a Twist will be open Wednesday through Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; on Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m.; and on Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist, a paint-and-sip franchise, opened its first Wisconsin location last week in Whitefish Bay.

The studio, located at 155 E. Silver Spring Drive, Suite 201, is one of 350 franchise locations across 39 states.

Similar to other paint-and-sip concepts, Painting with a Twist offers art classes taught by local artists who use step-by-step instructions to guide attendees through the painting process. Meanwhile, painters can sip on locally-sourced beer and wine sold at the studio. At the end of the class, they can take home their creation.

Each month, the studio will host Painting with a Purpose, a class that will donate 50 percent of its proceeds to a local charity. The event is one of the company’s founding concepts as it was first started in New Orleans in 2007 to support the community after Hurricane Katrina.

“I want to give back to community and help people find their inner artists,” franchise owner Brendan Makarewicz said.

Neither an artist or a businessman, he said, Makarewicz, a Milwaukee native, decided to open the franchise after he and his wife moved back to the city from Pittsburgh. They had attended a Painting with a Purpose event at a studio in Pittsburgh and realized Milwaukee’s North Shore market had nothing like it.

“The main goal for the business is paying our artists sustainable living wages, giving back to the community or charities, and creating a fun activity that the community can experience,” he said.

The space, located above Erik’s Bike Shop, can accommodate up to 45 people– with seating for 40 people in its larger main room and seating for 20 people in its private event room. Makarewicz said the studio was full during its grand opening last week.

Painting with a Twist will be open Wednesday through Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; on Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m.; and on Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm