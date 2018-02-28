The person who comes up with the best name for the new independent minor league professional baseball team at the Ballpark Commons project in Franklin will win $2,500.

Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures who is developing the $130 million project at The Rock Sports Complex, announced the prize Tuesday at the official welcoming party of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Last week, Zimmerman announced the league would put a team in Franklin.

“There’s no better way to make this team a part of the community than to have the people in the stands help to define its image and style,” Zimmerman said. “The stadium at Ballpark Commons is being designed as a tribute to Wisconsin agriculture and farming families, so we’ll be looking for those types of themes. But don’t be afraid to be creative – a little ‘outside the box’ thinking is always appreciated.”

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball was founded in 2005. The league has 12 clubs, split into three divisions.

Current Brewers Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson played on American Association teams.

Zimmerman has been planning Ballpark Commons since 2014. The mixed-use development will feature the 4,000-seat ballpark, commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, residential apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.

The Ballpark Commons stadium is scheduled to break ground in spring.

“The journey has been bumpy at times but this is finally happening,” Zimmerman said.

Fans are invited to go to baseballwi.com to enter their choice for a team name, as well as mascot suggestions. Deadline for entries is April 24.