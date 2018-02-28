Naming contest launched for Ballpark Commons baseball team

Winner gets $2,500

by

February 28, 2018, 12:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/naming-contest-launched-for-ballpark-commons-baseball-team/

The person who comes up with the best name for the new independent minor league professional baseball team at the Ballpark Commons project in Franklin will win $2,500.

Rendering of the Ballpark Commons development.

Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures who is developing the $130 million project at The Rock Sports Complex, announced the prize Tuesday at the official welcoming party of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Last week, Zimmerman announced the league would put a team in Franklin.

“There’s no better way to make this team a part of the community than to have the people in the stands help to define its image and style,” Zimmerman said. “The stadium at Ballpark Commons is being designed as a tribute to Wisconsin agriculture and farming families, so we’ll be looking for those types of themes. But don’t be afraid to be creative – a little ‘outside the box’ thinking is always appreciated.”

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball was founded in 2005. The league has 12 clubs, split into three divisions.

Current Brewers Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson played on American Association teams.

Zimmerman has been planning  Ballpark Commons since 2014. The mixed-use development will feature the 4,000-seat ballpark, commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, residential apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.

The Ballpark Commons stadium is scheduled to break ground in spring.

“The journey has been bumpy at times but this is finally happening,” Zimmerman said.

Fans are invited to go to baseballwi.com to enter their choice for a team name, as well as mascot suggestions. Deadline for entries is April 24.

The person who comes up with the best name for the new independent minor league professional baseball team at the Ballpark Commons project in Franklin will win $2,500.

Rendering of the Ballpark Commons development.

Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures who is developing the $130 million project at The Rock Sports Complex, announced the prize Tuesday at the official welcoming party of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Last week, Zimmerman announced the league would put a team in Franklin.

“There’s no better way to make this team a part of the community than to have the people in the stands help to define its image and style,” Zimmerman said. “The stadium at Ballpark Commons is being designed as a tribute to Wisconsin agriculture and farming families, so we’ll be looking for those types of themes. But don’t be afraid to be creative – a little ‘outside the box’ thinking is always appreciated.”

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball was founded in 2005. The league has 12 clubs, split into three divisions.

Current Brewers Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson played on American Association teams.

Zimmerman has been planning  Ballpark Commons since 2014. The mixed-use development will feature the 4,000-seat ballpark, commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, residential apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.

The Ballpark Commons stadium is scheduled to break ground in spring.

“The journey has been bumpy at times but this is finally happening,” Zimmerman said.

Fans are invited to go to baseballwi.com to enter their choice for a team name, as well as mascot suggestions. Deadline for entries is April 24.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm