Musical circus performance coming to Fiserv Forum in December

22nd show announced for new arena that opens Aug. 26

by

August 09, 2018, 12:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/musical-circus-performance-coming-to-fiserv-forum-in-december/

Cirque Musica, a world-touring theatrical group that combines music with circus-style performances, will put on its new holiday-themed production at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Dec. 3, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. 

“Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland” will feature acrobats, aerialists and comedy acts, musically accompanied by a live symphony orchestra playing popular holiday songs. 

“What a great way to tip-off the holiday season here at Fiserv Forum with Cirque Musica Holiday,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are really looking forward to this creative spectacle.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 13. 

The North American tour, which starts in mid-November in Albuquerque, N.M., includes stops in St. Louis, Richmond, Va., Albany, N.Y., Augusta, Ga, and Omaha, Neb. The show is one of Cirque Musica’s four world-touring productions, including “Cirque Musica Symphonic,” “Crescendo,” and “Heroes & Villains.”

Cirque Musica is owned by Allen, Texas-based TCG Entertainment, and is unrelated to the popular Canada-based entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, which performed “Corteo” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in March.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26, will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events

So far 22 events have been announced for its first year, with The Killers as the grand opening show. The lineup includes:

  • The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4
  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • Cirque Musica Holiday, Dec. 3
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

Cirque Musica, a world-touring theatrical group that combines music with circus-style performances, will put on its new holiday-themed production at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Dec. 3, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. 

“Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland” will feature acrobats, aerialists and comedy acts, musically accompanied by a live symphony orchestra playing popular holiday songs. 

“What a great way to tip-off the holiday season here at Fiserv Forum with Cirque Musica Holiday,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are really looking forward to this creative spectacle.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 13. 

The North American tour, which starts in mid-November in Albuquerque, N.M., includes stops in St. Louis, Richmond, Va., Albany, N.Y., Augusta, Ga, and Omaha, Neb. The show is one of Cirque Musica’s four world-touring productions, including “Cirque Musica Symphonic,” “Crescendo,” and “Heroes & Villains.”

Cirque Musica is owned by Allen, Texas-based TCG Entertainment, and is unrelated to the popular Canada-based entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, which performed “Corteo” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in March.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26, will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events

So far 22 events have been announced for its first year, with The Killers as the grand opening show. The lineup includes:

  • The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4
  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • Cirque Musica Holiday, Dec. 3
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm