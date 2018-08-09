Musical circus performance coming to Fiserv Forum in December

Cirque Musica, a world-touring theatrical group that combines music with circus-style performances, will put on its new holiday-themed production at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Dec. 3, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

“Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland” will feature acrobats, aerialists and comedy acts, musically accompanied by a live symphony orchestra playing popular holiday songs.

“What a great way to tip-off the holiday season here at Fiserv Forum with Cirque Musica Holiday,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are really looking forward to this creative spectacle.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 13.

The North American tour, which starts in mid-November in Albuquerque, N.M., includes stops in St. Louis, Richmond, Va., Albany, N.Y., Augusta, Ga, and Omaha, Neb. The show is one of Cirque Musica’s four world-touring productions, including “Cirque Musica Symphonic,” “Crescendo,” and “Heroes & Villains.”

Cirque Musica is owned by Allen, Texas-based TCG Entertainment, and is unrelated to the popular Canada-based entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, which performed “Corteo” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in March.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26, will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

So far 22 events have been announced for its first year, with The Killers as the grand opening show. The lineup includes:

The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Cirque Musica Holiday, Dec. 3

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019