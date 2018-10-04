Mumford & Sons to perform at Fiserv Forum

Arena also will host Milwaukee Oktoberfest this weekend as first-ever plaza event

October 04, 2018, 1:42 PM

Grammy Award-winning band Mumford & Sons will perform on March 31, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. 

The show is part of the group’s international “Delta Tour 2018/19,” which kicks off late this month in New Orleans and includes 60 performances. The tour will showcase Mumford & Sons’ fourth studio album, “Delta,” set to release on Nov. 16.

“We are thrilled that the guiding light has brought Mumford & Sons to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “Mumford & Sons has a balanced and unique sound that we look forward to hearing live.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 12. 

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far 31 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Shinedown, March 8, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

This weekend, the arena will host the 9th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest on its public plaza, which is located outside its main entrance on the east side of the building. The German festival, running Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, will include a stein hoisting competition, brat-eating contest, Wiener dog contest, Miss Oktoberfest contest, and live music. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will tap the first keg tomorrow at 5 p.m. to kick-off the festivities. 

This is the first-ever event to take place on the plaza, which will annually host over 100 events throughout the year.

