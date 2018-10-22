MSOE starts construction for new baseball stadium in Glendale

$2.5 million project slated to be complete by spring 2019

by

October 22, 2018, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/msoe-starts-construction-for-new-baseball-stadium-in-glendale/

Milwaukee School of Engineering will hold a groundbreaking today for a new home for its baseball team.

The university has teamed up with Nicolet High School and the City of Glendale to construct the new 141,850-square-foot Raiders Stadium at the Richard E. Maslowski Glendale Community Park, which is located at 2200 W. Bender Rd.

Slated for completion in spring 2019, the $2.5 million project will feature a synthetic turf baseball field, dugouts, bullpens, lights, a press box and seating for over 300 people. Site preparation is underway, with major construction starting next month.

“I believe it is important that we continue to offer our students access to activities and opportunities that provide a well-rounded college experience,” said John Walz, president of MSOE. “This is a great example of a public-private partnership that benefits students of all ages as well as the surrounding community.”

The stadium will also provide a new home field for the Nicolet baseball team, and in return, the high school will open its athletic facilities to MSOE students.

“The district is proud to work with MSOE and the city of Glendale to maximize the full potential of Maslowski Park that will allow residents, students, parents and extended families to enjoy recreational activities and community events for years to come,” said Dr. Robert Kobylski, superintendent of the Nicolet High School District.

The project was funded mainly by a gift from Dr. Kathleen Ruehlow, a class of ’72 alumna and a member of MSOE’s Board of Regents.

