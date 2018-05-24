More than 650 BMO Harris Bradley Center employees will lose their jobs

When the BMO Harris Bradley Center closes in August, 45 full-time employees and 606 part-time employees will be out of work, according to a filing with the state Department of Workforce Development.

The layoffs will begin Aug. 10 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 7.

“A few (Bradley Center) employees will remain to complete the actions necessary for the building closing and transfer of property to the Wisconsin Center District by Aug. 31, 2018,” according to the notice filed with the state.

Fewer than eight employees will remain after the transition to manage the dissolution and wind down of the Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corporation, a tax-exempt instrumentality of the State of Wisconsin. The entire facility will be shut down and eventually demolished.

The new $524 million Milwaukee Bucks arena will open just north of the Bradley Center in September. Construction on the 714,000-square-foot arena project is 95 percent complete.

On May 7, the Milwaukee Bucks held a special recruitment fair specifically for the 606 part-time and seasonal employees who are losing their jobs, said Claudetta Wright, director of human resources for the Bradley Center.

Wright could not say if the Bucks are interested in hiring the 45 full-time employees.

No union represents the employees affected by the closing and there are no “bumping rights.”

Barry Baum, Milwaukee Bucks spokesman, said the Bucks have hired 11 full-time employees who had been working at the Bradley Center and have one offer pending.