More than 650 BMO Harris Bradley Center employees will lose their jobs

Layoffs begin Aug. 10

by

May 24, 2018, 5:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/more-than-650-bmo-harris-bradley-center-employees-will-lose-their-jobs/

When the BMO Harris Bradley Center closes in August, 45 full-time employees and 606 part-time employees will be out of work, according to a filing with the state Department of Workforce Development.

BMO Harris Bradley Center
Credit Shelly Tabor

The layoffs will begin Aug. 10 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 7.

“A few (Bradley Center) employees will remain to complete the actions necessary for the building closing and transfer of property to the Wisconsin Center District by Aug. 31, 2018,” according to the notice filed with the state.

Fewer than eight employees will remain after the transition to manage the dissolution and wind down of the Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corporation, a tax-exempt instrumentality of the State of Wisconsin. The entire facility will be shut down and eventually demolished.

The new $524 million Milwaukee Bucks arena will open just north of the Bradley Center in September. Construction on the 714,000-square-foot arena project is 95 percent complete. 

On May 7, the Milwaukee Bucks held a special recruitment fair specifically for the 606 part-time and seasonal employees who are losing their jobs, said Claudetta Wright, director of human resources for the Bradley Center.

Wright could not say if the Bucks are interested in hiring the 45 full-time employees.

No union represents the employees affected by the closing and there are no “bumping rights.”

Barry Baum, Milwaukee Bucks spokesman, said the Bucks have hired 11 full-time employees who had been working at the Bradley Center and have one offer pending.

When the BMO Harris Bradley Center closes in August, 45 full-time employees and 606 part-time employees will be out of work, according to a filing with the state Department of Workforce Development.

BMO Harris Bradley Center
Credit Shelly Tabor

The layoffs will begin Aug. 10 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 7.

“A few (Bradley Center) employees will remain to complete the actions necessary for the building closing and transfer of property to the Wisconsin Center District by Aug. 31, 2018,” according to the notice filed with the state.

Fewer than eight employees will remain after the transition to manage the dissolution and wind down of the Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corporation, a tax-exempt instrumentality of the State of Wisconsin. The entire facility will be shut down and eventually demolished.

The new $524 million Milwaukee Bucks arena will open just north of the Bradley Center in September. Construction on the 714,000-square-foot arena project is 95 percent complete. 

On May 7, the Milwaukee Bucks held a special recruitment fair specifically for the 606 part-time and seasonal employees who are losing their jobs, said Claudetta Wright, director of human resources for the Bradley Center.

Wright could not say if the Bucks are interested in hiring the 45 full-time employees.

No union represents the employees affected by the closing and there are no “bumping rights.”

Barry Baum, Milwaukee Bucks spokesman, said the Bucks have hired 11 full-time employees who had been working at the Bradley Center and have one offer pending.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am