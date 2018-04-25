More big concerts booked for new arena

Two more major concerts were announced this week for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee, which is scheduled to open this fall.

Iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac will perform at the arena on Sunday, Oct. 28, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today. The show, “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” will be produced by Live Nation.

The band will perform with a newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Founded by Peter Green in 1967, Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Tickets for the Fleetwood Mac show go on sale on Friday, May 4.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced that multi-platinum, award-winning Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin will perform at the arena on Thursday, Oct. 11. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 27.

“We are very excited to welcome one of Latin music’s biggest stars, J Balvin, to Milwaukee in October,” said WESC general manager Raj Saha. “We also look forward to him winning awards this week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.”

Milwaukee alderman Jose Perez applauded the announcement for the J Balvin concert at the arena.

“With one of the first major acts in the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) to be Latin music superstar J Balvin, I applaud the center’s inclusivity,” Perez said. “It is great to see the WESC following through with its earlier commitment to diversity by bringing in a global artist for its world-class facility. In a time when we remain vigilant of segregation and exclusivity, let us not forget that diversity is our strength and that the arena and downtown Milwaukee truly belongs to everyone.”

The entertainment lineup of concerts and other shows for the new arena now includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019