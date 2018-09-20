Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club closed, sold

Investors planning to renovate, re-lease to portable storage company

by

September 20, 2018, 2:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/moorland-tennis-and-pickleball-club-closed-sold/

The Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club in New Berlin has closed and been sold to a Milwaukee investment group, which is planning to renovate and re-lease the property.

An affiliate of Milwaukee investor LCM Funds Real Estate LLC purchased the 58,320-square-foot building at 2900 S. 163rd St. for $1.7 million from Western Racquet Club Inc.

LCM Funds is headed by David Winograd, Scott Revolinski and Bernard Kearney III.

On Wednesday, the tennis club posted a message on its Facebook page eluding that the club was closing. On Thursday, the phone was disconnected and the company’s website no longer worked.

“I can assure you that every decision I made was in the best interests of our members, our employees, and the long-term future of Moorland,” said the Facebook messaged. “I can tell you without hesitation that Moorland is a place I would want to be a part of even if I didn’t work here for so long. As many of you move on to other options I would like to encourage you to continue to support tennis and pickleball in the community, support our local high school players, and promote the sports that you all have enjoyed here for so many years.”

LCM Funds is planning to re-lease a portion of the space to UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, according to a press release. UNITS is currently located in 4480 N. 124th St. in Wauwatosa and will be relocating.

Brett Deter, an industrial specialist at Founders 3 Real Estate Services, represented the buyer and UNITS.

The Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club in New Berlin has closed and been sold to a Milwaukee investment group, which is planning to renovate and re-lease the property.

An affiliate of Milwaukee investor LCM Funds Real Estate LLC purchased the 58,320-square-foot building at 2900 S. 163rd St. for $1.7 million from Western Racquet Club Inc.

LCM Funds is headed by David Winograd, Scott Revolinski and Bernard Kearney III.

On Wednesday, the tennis club posted a message on its Facebook page eluding that the club was closing. On Thursday, the phone was disconnected and the company’s website no longer worked.

“I can assure you that every decision I made was in the best interests of our members, our employees, and the long-term future of Moorland,” said the Facebook messaged. “I can tell you without hesitation that Moorland is a place I would want to be a part of even if I didn’t work here for so long. As many of you move on to other options I would like to encourage you to continue to support tennis and pickleball in the community, support our local high school players, and promote the sports that you all have enjoyed here for so many years.”

LCM Funds is planning to re-lease a portion of the space to UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, according to a press release. UNITS is currently located in 4480 N. 124th St. in Wauwatosa and will be relocating.

Brett Deter, an industrial specialist at Founders 3 Real Estate Services, represented the buyer and UNITS.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am