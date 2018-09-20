Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club closed, sold

The Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club in New Berlin has closed and been sold to a Milwaukee investment group, which is planning to renovate and re-lease the property.

An affiliate of Milwaukee investor LCM Funds Real Estate LLC purchased the 58,320-square-foot building at 2900 S. 163rd St. for $1.7 million from Western Racquet Club Inc.

LCM Funds is headed by David Winograd, Scott Revolinski and Bernard Kearney III.

On Wednesday, the tennis club posted a message on its Facebook page eluding that the club was closing. On Thursday, the phone was disconnected and the company’s website no longer worked.

“I can assure you that every decision I made was in the best interests of our members, our employees, and the long-term future of Moorland,” said the Facebook messaged. “I can tell you without hesitation that Moorland is a place I would want to be a part of even if I didn’t work here for so long. As many of you move on to other options I would like to encourage you to continue to support tennis and pickleball in the community, support our local high school players, and promote the sports that you all have enjoyed here for so many years.”

LCM Funds is planning to re-lease a portion of the space to UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, according to a press release. UNITS is currently located in 4480 N. 124th St. in Wauwatosa and will be relocating.

Brett Deter, an industrial specialist at Founders 3 Real Estate Services, represented the buyer and UNITS.