Monster Jam coming to Fiserv Forum this winter

Monster Jam, a competitive motorsport show, is coming to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Jan. 18 and 19, 2019.

“We are revved up to host the family-friendly, action-packed Monster Jam,” said Raj Saha, general manager of Fiserv Forum. “Monster Jam’s high-octane energy and thrilling stunts will offer fans an extraordinary experience.”

The show features six competitions between customized high-powered vehicles: the Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs, and the iconic Monster Jam trucks.

Tickets for the three shows will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 25.

Monster Jam will also host a Pit Party before its Jan. 19 the show from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Tickets start at $19. A Pit Party pass, which grants early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs, start at $20. Both tickets and passes are now on sale.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 25 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.