Monkey Joe’s purchases Waukesha building, plans expansion

The owner of Monkey Joe’s in Waukesha has purchased his building and is planning to expand the indoor playground later this year.

An affiliate of Pewaukee-based VJS Development Group sold CCM Investments LLC the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 2040 Bluemound Road for $1.6 million, according to state records.

Monkey Joe’s has been a tenant in the space since it opened in 2008.

Jeff Miller, with Monkey Joe’s said in the near future, Monkey Joe’s will expand into about 3,000 square feet of adjacent vacant industrial space just west of the property.

The space will be used to increase the size of the arcade, Miller said.

“We’re making it bigger and better,” Miller said.

Chicago-based Indian food maker Harika Foods was eyeing the Monkey Joe’s location to operate a manufacturing and distribution center, Indian grocery store and restaurant at the site. Harika’s option on the property lapsed and Monkey Joe’s moved forward with purchasing the building.