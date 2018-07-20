Milwaukee’s annual Air & Water Show takes off tomorrow

A famous four-jet squadron will be soaring in a diamond formation at high speeds above Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the 2018 Air & Water Show.

“America’s Ambassadors in Blue” return to Milwaukee this year after last performing in the Air & Water Show in 2015. The unit of four F-16 Fighting Falcons will be flown by eight pilots, including six demonstrating pilots, who will perform approximately 40 maneuvers in one demonstration.

The show, taking place rain or shine on July 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature first-time air acts U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron and P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and first-time water act local Milwaukeean Dennis Pinter demonstrating the “Air Chair On The Water.”

Other aerial performers will include:

Other water show performers will include:

Pro flyboard competitor Casey ‘Swizzle’ Mcelwee with his Hydroflite/Flyboard Act

Milwaukee Fire Department “Trident Fireboat”

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, MI HH-60 Jayhawk Rescue Helicopter Air-Sea Rescue Demonstration

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank will return as the title sponsor of this year’s show. The company’s sponsorship brought the show back in 2017 after a year-long hiatus. The show is free to the public. Tickets for reserved seating are available online.