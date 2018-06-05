Milwaukee Rep event brings in $700,000 for Stackner Cabaret renovation

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s largest annual fundraiser recently brought in $700,000 for the renovation and expansion of the Stackner Cabaret in its East Wells Street complex in downtown Milwaukee.

This year’s fundraising total was a record-high for the annual Curtain Call Ball, the Milwaukee Rep said.

The Milwaukee Rep broke ground in late May on the $1.75 million renovation project, which will increase the number of seats at the Stackner Cabaret by 35 percent, address aging infrastructure issues and provide a new kitchen.

The Stackner Cabaret, which opened in 1987, is one of three performance spaces at the Rep’s complex at 108 East Wells St. The 124-seat venue has been playing to near capacity crowds for an average of 300 performances a year.

The Milwaukee Rep announced last fall that it had received two gifts totaling $1 million to kick off fundraising for the project. Former board president Vince Martin, retired CEO and chairman of Jason Industries, and his wife Jan Martin gave $750,000 and the Stackner Family Foundation gave $250,000.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the fall for the opening of The Rep’s 65th season.