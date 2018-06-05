Milwaukee Rep event brings in $700,000 for Stackner Cabaret renovation

Performance space undergoing $1.75 million renovation, expansion

June 05, 2018, 12:48 PM

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s largest annual fundraiser recently brought in $700,000 for the renovation and expansion of the Stackner Cabaret in its East Wells Street complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Rendering of the renovated Stackner Cabaret. (Uihlein Wilson Ramlow Stein Architects).

This year’s fundraising total was a record-high for the annual Curtain Call Ball, the Milwaukee Rep said.

The Milwaukee Rep broke ground in late May on the $1.75 million renovation project, which will increase the number of seats at the Stackner Cabaret by 35 percent, address aging infrastructure issues and provide a new kitchen.

The Stackner Cabaret, which opened in 1987, is one of three performance spaces at the Rep’s complex at 108 East Wells St. The 124-seat venue has been playing to near capacity crowds for an average of 300 performances a year.

Rendering of the renovated Stackner Cabaret.

The Milwaukee Rep announced last fall that it had received two gifts totaling $1 million to kick off fundraising for the project. Former board president Vince Martin, retired CEO and chairman of Jason Industries, and his wife Jan Martin gave $750,000 and the Stackner Family Foundation gave $250,000.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the fall for the opening of The Rep’s 65th season.

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

