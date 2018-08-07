Milwaukee Oktoberfest coming to Fiserv Forum plaza

Milwaukee Oktoberbest, a local German festival, will be held this year on the public plaza outside the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The annual festival, in its ninth year, will take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7 as the plaza’s first-ever event. Free and open to the public, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will include a stein-hoisting competition, brat-eating contest, and live music featuring Milwaukee-based group The Mike Schneider Polka Band, among other German-themed activities.

“We are excited to make Milwaukee Oktoberfest the first-ever event on the plaza outside of our world-class arena,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are committed to making the plaza a fun destination, and this family-friendly event will start it off in a great way.”

Milwaukee Oktoberfest, which is currently headed by Milwaukee-based Swarmm Events, has previously taken place at Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee. According to Swarmm’s website, this year’s festival was originally planned at Cathedral Square Park.

The Fiserv Forum’s public plaza, which is located outside the venue’s main entrance on the east side of the building, will annually host over 100 events throughout the year, Feigin said. The festival joins Christkindlmarket Milwaukee as the two events announced for the plaza so far. The German holiday festival will be held from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.