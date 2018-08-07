Milwaukee Oktoberfest coming to Fiserv Forum plaza

Plaza's first-ever event to be held Oct. 5 to Oct. 7

by

August 07, 2018, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-oktoberfest-coming-to-fiserv-forum-plaza/

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Oktoberbest, a local German festival, will be held this year on the public plaza outside the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. 

The annual festival, in its ninth year, will take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7 as the plaza’s first-ever event. Free and open to the public, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will include a stein-hoisting competition, brat-eating contest, and live music featuring Milwaukee-based group The Mike Schneider Polka Band, among other German-themed activities.

“We are excited to make Milwaukee Oktoberfest the first-ever event on the plaza outside of our world-class arena,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are committed to making the plaza a fun destination, and this family-friendly event will start it off in a great way.”

Milwaukee Oktoberfest, which is currently headed by Milwaukee-based Swarmm Events, has previously taken place at Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee. According to Swarmm’s website, this year’s festival was originally planned at Cathedral Square Park.

The Fiserv Forum’s public plaza, which is located outside the venue’s main entrance on the east side of the building, will annually host over 100 events throughout the year, Feigin said. The festival joins Christkindlmarket Milwaukee as the two events announced for the plaza so far. The German holiday festival will be held from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Oktoberbest, a local German festival, will be held this year on the public plaza outside the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. 

The annual festival, in its ninth year, will take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7 as the plaza’s first-ever event. Free and open to the public, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will include a stein-hoisting competition, brat-eating contest, and live music featuring Milwaukee-based group The Mike Schneider Polka Band, among other German-themed activities.

“We are excited to make Milwaukee Oktoberfest the first-ever event on the plaza outside of our world-class arena,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are committed to making the plaza a fun destination, and this family-friendly event will start it off in a great way.”

Milwaukee Oktoberfest, which is currently headed by Milwaukee-based Swarmm Events, has previously taken place at Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee. According to Swarmm’s website, this year’s festival was originally planned at Cathedral Square Park.

The Fiserv Forum’s public plaza, which is located outside the venue’s main entrance on the east side of the building, will annually host over 100 events throughout the year, Feigin said. The festival joins Christkindlmarket Milwaukee as the two events announced for the plaza so far. The German holiday festival will be held from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm