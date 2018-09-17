Milwaukee Milkmen name picked for baseball team that will play at Ballpark Commons

The Milwaukee Milkmen is the name that has been selected for the new independent minor league professional baseball team that will play at the stadium under construction at the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The first season for the Milkmen will begin next spring.

Milwaukee-based ROC Ventures, the developers behind the project, announced the name after selecting it from the top entries submitted by fans during an online contest held earlier this year.

The winning moniker, and Milkman mascot, is a nod to Wisconsin as America’s Dairyland, one of the largest dairy producers in the country, the company said in a release.

“As an organization, our focus has always been on creating and strengthening community opportunities, and we look forward to providing new, affordable fan experiences to the city of Franklin and beyond through America’s favorite pastime,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer at ROC Ventures.

The company in February announced their membership in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, an independent minor league professional baseball league that has 12 clubs, split into two divisions. Founded in 2005, the league recruits ex-major and minor league players. Current Brewers Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson played on American Association teams.

The Milkmen join the Chicago Dogs as the league’s newest franchises. Season tickets for the team’s inaugural 2019 season, kicking off this spring, went on sale Sept. 17 on the team’s website. Other nearby teams include the Gary Southshore Railcats of Indiana, the St. Paul Saints of Minnesota, and the Sioux City Explorers of Iowa.

The $125 million mixed-use Ballpark Commons development, which includes residential, retail and entertainment, will be anchored by the 4,000-seat baseball stadium, which will be home of the Milwaukee Milkmen and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s baseball team, which is expected to be complete by spring.

Phase one of the stadium’s construction, the vegetation around the facility, is underway. Phase two, the stadium’s concrete bowl and seating, has been approved by the city, and plans for phase three, which includes the press box, scoreboard, locker rooms, restrooms, and associated buildings will be considered by the city’s plan commission on Sept. 20, said Joel Dietl, Franklin planning manager.

“Its a tight time frame, but its weather cooperates, it’s doable,” Dietl said.

The Ballpark Commons project is being led by Madison-based Stevens Construction Corp., and the rest of it will break ground this spring. It will feature commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features, including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a golf entertainment facility offering 57 year-round open-air bays on three levels facing a driving range.