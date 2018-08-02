Milwaukee Marathon acquired by Boston race production company

Follows two consecutive years of route snafus

August 02, 2018

The Milwaukee Marathon will return in April 2019 under new ownership.

Runners line up for the PNC Milwaukee Running Festival.

Rugged Races LLC, a Boston-based race production company, has acquired the marathon and is moving the event from fall to spring, organizers announced Wednesday. Milwaukee-based ROC Ventures previously took over ownership of the marathon in early 2017.

Representatives with ROC Ventures and Rugged Races LLC could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Rugged Races produces 90 events, including its signature Rugged Maniac obstacle course event, around the country annually.

The change in ownership follows two consecutive years in which there have been issues with the Milwaukee Marathon route. In 2016, some runners ended up running more than 26.2 miles due to a routing error. In 2017, the course ended up being eight-tenths of a mile short of the certified marathon distance.

PNC Bank has been title sponsor of the race since 2015.

According to an announcement on the Milwaukee Marathon Facebook page, the 2019 event will include three races: the marathon, half-marathon and a 5K.

“Get ready for the best Milwaukee Marathon yet, with a host of improvements and a focus on providing runners with an unforgettable experience,” the announcement said.

